$260.95 Million in Sales Expected for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to report $260.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $261.10 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $263.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on Uniti Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $11.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Uniti Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 164,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,445 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 605.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,911 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.