$264.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to report sales of $264.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.50 million. Evolent Health reported sales of $220.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $974.59 million, with estimates ranging from $923.50 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVH opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

