28,762 Shares in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Acquired by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Gibraltar Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,482,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 102,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ROCK stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. 149,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,073. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

