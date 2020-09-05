291,000 Shares in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Purchased by 13D Management LLC

13D Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760,000. Perspecta comprises approximately 2.9% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Perspecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of PRSP stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.19. 1,068,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,365. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $403,237.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

