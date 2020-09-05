$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc (NASDAQ:UUUU) to announce $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Fuels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 million to $5.30 million. Energy Fuels reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 728.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Fuels will report full-year sales of $8.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $17.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.95 million, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $15.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Fuels.

NASDAQ:UUUU opened at $1.78 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.77.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

