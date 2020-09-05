33,810 Shares in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.23% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $309,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 12,006.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 876,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 868,910 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.02. 51,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,806. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Cass Information Systems news, COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of Cass Information Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $56,797.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.