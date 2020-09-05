364,060 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 364,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,206,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 4.3% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.87.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,060,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,038. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

