$484.31 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will post sales of $484.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $491.60 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $540.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

In related news, Director James Grant Conroy purchased 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,070.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 885,659 shares of company stock worth $1,704,958. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $2.60 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $263.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

