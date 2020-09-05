4NEW One Day Volume Reaches $1,904.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One 4NEW token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Exrates. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 122.3% against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $28,291.74 and approximately $1,904.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00102089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01590909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00187937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00163248 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Exrates, BitForex, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

