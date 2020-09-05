$53.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post $53.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported sales of $72.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $224.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.82 million to $224.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.30 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $246.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

