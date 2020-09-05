8,374 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. 3M accounts for 0.9% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. 3,266,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

