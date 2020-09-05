A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.66

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and traded as high as $24.65. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 24,426 shares traded.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

