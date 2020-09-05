Absolute Core Strat Etf (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Absolute Core Strat Etf (NYSEARCA:ABEQ) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $24.12. 11,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 14,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Core Strat Etf in the first quarter worth about $5,094,000. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Absolute Core Strat Etf by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 343,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Core Strat Etf in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

