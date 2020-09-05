Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,372 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.46% of Activision Blizzard worth $237,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 145,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 36.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,195 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,590. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.03.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.