ADAMANT Messenger Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $734,685.36 and $9,788.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,092,177 coins and its circulating supply is 84,950,166 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

