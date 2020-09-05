Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Boosted by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,666 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $151,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $151,979,000 after acquiring an additional 132,684 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $15.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $491.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.17. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

