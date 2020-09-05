Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $149.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934,470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $149,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $129.10. 1,538,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

