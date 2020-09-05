Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $456.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $456,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $314.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,132,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

