Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $78.24 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628,578 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $78,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Friday. 9,430,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

