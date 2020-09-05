AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.78

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and traded as high as $98.86. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $98.86, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.13% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

