Aeryus Market Capitalization Achieves $78,291.55 (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Aeryus token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aeryus has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Aeryus has a market cap of $78,291.55 and $687.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeryus Token Profile

Aeryus is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com. The official message board for Aeryus is medium.com/@h.lorenzo. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeryus

Aeryus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeryus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

