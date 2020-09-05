Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $108,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of GOOG traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,096. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1,116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,545.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

