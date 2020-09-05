Alphacat Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,464.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Alphacat token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $865,756.39 and $49,464.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00106471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.01577972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00182767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00168851 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.