AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.27

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and traded as high as $60.77. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 38,784 shares changing hands.

AMADY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

