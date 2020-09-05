AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.23. AmBase shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

