AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $537.62

AMEN Properties, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMEN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $537.62 and traded as low as $450.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 72 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.16 and its 200 day moving average is $537.62.

About AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It owns an indirect interest in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of 33% of the membership interests of SFF Royalty, LLC; and controls oil and gas working interests owned by SFF Production, LLC through its ownership of 81.1% of the membership interests.

