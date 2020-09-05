Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $89.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.83 million. Exponent reported sales of $95.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $371.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.70 million to $372.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $417.22 million, with estimates ranging from $416.53 million to $417.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.11 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPO. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti increased their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.45 on Friday. Exponent has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,108. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 336.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,485 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,125.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 63.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Exponent by 109.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,259,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

