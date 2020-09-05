Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce sales of $93.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.59 million to $99.03 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full-year sales of $410.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $425.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $567.82 million, with estimates ranging from $483.26 million to $652.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $37,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

