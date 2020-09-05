Analysts Anticipate Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities analysts expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) to post $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $840,000.00. Kindred Biosciences reported sales of $1.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $41.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $42.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $78.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KIN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 84.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,177 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $191.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

