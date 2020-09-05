Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.41 Million

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $548.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $781.20 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $9.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,900.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $548.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.44 million to $808.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $319.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $73.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.