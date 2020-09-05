Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $548.41 Million

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $548.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the highest is $781.20 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $9.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,900.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $548.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.44 million to $808.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.70 million to $319.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.20). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,263.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,049 shares of company stock worth $3,761,008. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,629,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $73.04 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply