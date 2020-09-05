Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Shares of Anglesey Mining Plc (LON:AYM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as high as $1.75. Anglesey Mining shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 2,331,453 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.27.

About Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 6% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

