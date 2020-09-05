AO World (LON:AO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.23

AO World PLC (LON:AO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.23 and traded as high as $195.20. AO World shares last traded at $185.60, with a volume of 992,214 shares trading hands.

AO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AO World from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $851.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.00.

In related news, insider John Roberts acquired 882,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,491,171.50 ($1,948,479.68). Also, insider Mark Higgins sold 227,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55), for a total value of £444,549.30 ($580,882.40).

AO World Company Profile (LON:AO)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

