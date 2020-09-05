APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 109,823 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 109,823 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of Amgen worth $176,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.40. 2,909,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,595. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

