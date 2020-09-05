APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $271,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,637. The company has a market capitalization of $300.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

