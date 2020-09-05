APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,703,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 842,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.32% of Starbucks worth $242,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,807,969 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

SBUX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 10,291,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,598,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

