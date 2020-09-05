APG Asset Management N.V. Has $187.21 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,276,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,549 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.76% of Extra Space Storage worth $187,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after buying an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,468,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,162,000 after acquiring an additional 235,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.35. 710,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,139. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,666 shares of company stock worth $10,590,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

