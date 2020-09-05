APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 47,017 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.36% of CSX worth $172,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 147.8% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. 4,178,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,573. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

