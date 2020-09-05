APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 57,448 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.46% of Waste Management worth $182,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $27,510,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,431,000 after buying an additional 1,008,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,515,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 883,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $111.21. 2,220,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.