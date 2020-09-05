APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.10% of First Republic Bank worth $178,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.53. The company had a trading volume of 739,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,980. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

