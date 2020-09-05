APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,140,575 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140,575 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.27% of Coca-Cola worth $455,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,099,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.04. 20,955,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,311,970. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.