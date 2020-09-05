APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 175,467 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,505,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,467 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.72% of Hershey worth $173,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,548,000 after buying an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 174,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,613,000 after buying an additional 49,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.80. 779,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,878. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

