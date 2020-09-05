APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 582,600 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 582,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $260,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $79,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. 11,240,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

