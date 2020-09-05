APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 86,993 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.42% of ConocoPhillips worth $170,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,271,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,351. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.