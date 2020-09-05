Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $839.13

Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc (LON:ARBB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $839.13 and traded as low as $650.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 33,725 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 734.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 million and a P/E ratio of 25.88.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported GBX 0.90 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc will post 6119.2666619 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of bank accounts, loans, and overdrafts, as well as foreign trade services. It also provides wealth structuring, tax mitigation, estate preservation, and retirement planning services.

