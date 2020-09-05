Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,632 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,422 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.51% of Arch Coal worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 637,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 274,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 4,430.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 418,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Arch Coal by 14.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the first quarter worth $4,347,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

NYSE ARCH opened at $40.62 on Friday. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $581.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

