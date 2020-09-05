Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 769,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.04. 550,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 2,625,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after buying an additional 668,026 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4,780.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,882,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after buying an additional 1,844,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 18,319.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 892,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 887,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,892,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

