ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.83

News coverage about ASX LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ASX LTD/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -3.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASXFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ASX LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ASXFY stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.29. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. ASX LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

ASX LTD/ADR Company Profile

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

