ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops One Day Volume of $151.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $824,670.67 and $151.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00463890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000397 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,306,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

