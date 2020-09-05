ATN (ATN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,525.44

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, ATN has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market cap of $771,525.44 and approximately $11,135.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, Hotbit, BigONE and Allcoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00102622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.01593102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00188494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00164249 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, RightBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

