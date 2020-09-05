Atonomi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $43.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex and LATOKEN. Atonomi has a market cap of $212,756.20 and $43.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042719 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.38 or 0.05082479 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00032155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

